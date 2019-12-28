After a year in which one act of shooting violence after another made headlines in Winston-Salem, even more horror hit home on Dec. 20 when Steven Haizlip went to his workplace at city sanitation and shot a co-worker to death before engaging police in a gunfight that ended his own life.
Haizlip and a co-worker, Terry Cobb, had a long-standing dispute that turned deadly. Other employees ran from the Johnson Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street as the gunfire erupted.
'He came in shooting.' City worker killed, officer and 1 other injured in workplace attack. Winston-Salem police killed the gunman.
Another worker at the center was injured when he wound up in Haizlip's line of fire, and a police officer was also injured. Both of the injured were expected to recover, but city workers and the community were shaken by the violent episode.
Earlier, the sight of more than 100 law enforcement officers going door to door in three Winston-Salem neighborhoods on Aug. 29 appeared to crystallize the frustration both law enforcement and residents felt about ongoing violence.
The immediate cause of the police canvass was the death of 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarette on July 6 in the Cole Ridge Circle Apartment, plus two other homicides on Cole Road and a wooded area off Timlic Avenue.
Alberto had simply been playing in his living room when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him.
The law enforcement officers included police from Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, deputies, FBI agents, U.S. Marshals agents, drug-enforcement agents and others. Joining them were local residents, ministers and translators.
A look at gun violence by the Journal on Sept. 1 found 17 homicides and a rash of shootings in the city. The shootings included mass shootings at a location on Cody Drive and at the Nova Lounge on N. Cherry Street that police believed to be connected to another on Ivy Drive in which no one was injured but more than 50 shots were fired.
The May 18 shooting on Cody Drive was deadly, taking the lives of two men and leaving five others with gunshot injuries and one person pistol-whipped. One of those killed was hip-hop artist Jalen Cockerham.
No one was killed at Nova Lounge on April 7, but seven people were shot and wounded.
The fatal shooting of Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson on Aug. 6 outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall took on racial overtones when it reportedly emerged that Sampson and the man charged with shooting him, Robert Anthony Granato, both used racial epithets in an altercation before the shooting.
Although police said there was no evidence the shooting was racially motivated, people on social media were saying Granato, who is white, targeted Sampson because he was black, or that the incident arose from Sampson defending a female bartender at the restaurant. The state NAACP called for an investigation.
People held a candlelight vigil at the site of the shooting.
