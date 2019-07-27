Two people were injured Saturday in a five-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The incident happened at 9:05 a.m. when a pickup with a trailer hit two motorcycles on the highway at its mile marker 191, said Trooper J.R. Phillips of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The pickup then struck a Jeep, and one of the motorcycles, which was struck by the pickup, hit another Jeep, Phillips said.
Both motorcycle drivers were injured and were taken to a local hospital, Phillips said.
Phillips declined to identify the people involved in the crash, saying that the highway patrol needed to notify their relatives.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash, and charges are pending, Phillips said.