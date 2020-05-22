A Thomasville High School graduate potentially exposed multiple students and staff members to COVID-19 Wednesday after attending a small graduation event hours after being tested for the virus.
The student, whose name will not be released, got tested Wednesday morning, according to Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Cate Gentry. People who are tested for the virus are asked to self-quarantine until receiving their results.
After getting tested, though, the student went to a small, graduation event in the high school auditorium.
On Thursday, the school system found out from the student’s family and the Davidson County Health Department that the student had tested positive for the virus.
During the graduation event, students, in groups of about 10, went to the auditorium Wednesday to be videotaped receiving their diplomas, Gentry said, with the school system planning to edit all the videos together to virtually recreate graduation.
“We knew we could not hold a full ceremony at this time,” Gentry said. “We are hopeful we can do something later in the summer, a little more traditional. There’s a lot of kids who are going to be heading off to the military, so if we postponed it and didn’t do something like this, they wouldn’t have that opportunity.”
The faculty and staff on stage remained there all day, and everyone had to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and follow social-distancing guidelines. However, Gentry said she couldn’t say for sure if the student had a mask on the entire time he or she were present. Students did remove their masks when walking across the stage.
The traditional handshake when receiving a diploma didn’t happen this year, Gentry said, and the only physical contact was handing over the diploma.
The school system informed everyone who may have been exposed to the student, and advised them to contact their physician about what to do next.
As of Friday morning, at least 332 people had tested positive for the virus in Davidson County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.