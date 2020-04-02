Harley Affeldt expected an uneventful birthday.
After all, he was turning 94 years old. That made going out for a birthday meal a big no-no in the age of the new coronavirus, which is particularly lethal for people over the age of 65. And because of their age, they aren't seeing any visitors for fear they might contract the virus.
The Affeldts also live in Arbor Acres, which is restricting visitors to protect its residents.
But March 31 wound up being a pretty special day for Affeldt, a World War II veteran and the first employee of Forsyth Technical Community College back in 1960.
For one thing, Virginia, his wife of 68 years, who is also 94, was able to continue a tradition that she started when they first married — spelling out "I Love You" in toothpicks on the kitchen table.
"I thought his birthday would just be us," Virginia said, "and that this would be the first year without a birthday cake."
Because the dining hall is closed, the Affeldts, like other residents, get meals delivered to their door.
"We get muffins every few days so I thought, 'If I can use one of those I'll find a candle, and that would be his birthday cake,'" Virginia said.
Then came a knock on the door. An employee of Arbor Acres delivered a birthday cake from the Affeldts' son, a Norfolk, Va., resident who was not allowed to visit his parents. It was a simple and sweet gesture for sure, but one that brought a bit of joy to a guy who has lived through World War II and the Great Depression.
"It was very much a surprise," Harley said.
Harley was the first employee of Forsyth Tech in 1960. He then served as the college's second president and started its nursing program.
The Affeldts have been surviving the new coronavirus outbreak by watching just a little TV, trying to stick to social distancing guidelines and taking walks.
"We try to get out of the apartment a little each day to get fresh air," Virginia said. "Harley can't do much, but he can push that walker so that we can watch the ducks."
