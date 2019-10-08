Officials said charges are pending against a person who made threats on social media that were brought to the attention of police at Winston-Salem State University on Monday.

Campus police issued a RamAlert notification to the WSSU community about 1:53 p.m. Monday, letting people know that they were aware of the threat, and letting recipients know that the person was not on campus.

About an hour later, police issued an "all clear" notice, and informed recipients that it was determined that the person making the threat was not a student and not in the vicinity of the campus. Police also said the person had been identified and that charges are pending.

WSSU officials did not release the specifics of the the threatening statement.

Jay Davis, the director of media relations for the university, said multiple students reported the social media threat to police through phone calls and postings through LiveSafe, a mobile app that allows students, faculty and staff to confidentially share tips and safety concerns with police.

Patricia Norris, chief of police for WSSU, commended WSSU police for tracking down the suspect so quickly.

 "The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our No. 1 priority,” Norris said in a news release. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with these crucial tips that helped us identify the suspect.”

WSSU officials said the investigation remains active and that additional information would be provided when available for release.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

