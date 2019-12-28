A change in the political makeup of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board in late 2018 led off what was to become a year of sometimes dramatic developments in school governance, including a change in superintendents and the resignation of a board member after a controversial tweet.
Democrats took control of the school board in the 2018 election and named newcomers Malishai Woodbury chairwoman and Barbara Burke vice chairwoman.
The new board didn't have long to wait for action: Mark Johnson, the state superintendent of public instruction, and himself a former member of the school board here, made a surprise visit to Forsyth County on Feb. 8 and came out of a closed-door meeting with the school board to announce that Beverly Emory, superintendent since 2013, would be taking a job in Johnson's administration.
That left the board in charge of finding a replacement, but in the meantime, deputy superintendent Kenneth Simington was named interim superintendent. There followed a series of community forums to get input on the superintendent selection process, along with surveys. By late spring, the board had 44 applications in hand, soon winnowed down to fewer than 20.
The new superintendent turned out to be Angela Pringle Hairston, who came to Forsyth County from Georgia and was sworn in Sept. 3.
Then, just a couple days later, school board member Lori Goins Clark abruptly resigned, as social media swirled with rumors that Clark had sent a racially insensitive text to Dana Jones, another board member, in reference to Simington. Clark and Jones are white, and Simington is black.
It turned out that the text contained a cartoon image of a cartoon character called Mushmouth from the television show "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids."
Clark was replaced by Marilyn Parker, an old hand at school board service who had been appointed as recently as 2017 to take the place of Johnson, after Johnson was elected state superintendent.
Meanwhile, several citizen groups were demanding that the schools make African American history a mandatory part of the curriculum, and that debate occupied much of the year.
Hairston recommended that the schools offer four electives in African American, Latin American and American Indian studies as well as ethnic literature, but a school committee rejected that approach.
Hairston's idea won out in the end, as the school board voted down the mandatory African American course and approved the four-option electives.
