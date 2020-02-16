Roundabouts reduce the number of non-pedestrian “conflict points” where crashes can occur from 32 in a conventional intersection to eight.
According to 2011 data from the N.C. DOT Mobility and Safety Division, after roundabouts replaced traditional intersections, total crashes went down 46%; fatal and injury crashes went down 76%; and head-on crashes went down 75%.
Roundabouts also reduce crash severity because they reduce speed, generally to 15 to 25 mph.
Pedestrians are safer in roundabouts because of slower speeds and cars frequently having to yield. Pausing on a splitter island means a pedestrian has to worry only about one direction of traffic at a time.
A single-lane roundabout can handle more than 20,000 vehicles a day, and a multi-lane roundabout can handle more than 40,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.