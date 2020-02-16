Roundabouts reduce the number of non-pedestrian “conflict points” where crashes can occur from 32 in a conventional intersection to eight.

According to 2011 data from the N.C. DOT Mobility and Safety Division, after roundabouts replaced traditional intersections, total crashes went down 46%; fatal and injury crashes went down 76%; and head-on crashes went down 75%.

Roundabouts also reduce crash severity because they reduce speed, generally to 15 to 25 mph.

Pedestrians are safer in roundabouts because of slower speeds and cars frequently having to yield. Pausing on a splitter island means a pedestrian has to worry only about one direction of traffic at a time.

A single-lane roundabout can handle more than 20,000 vehicles a day, and a multi-lane roundabout can handle more than 40,000.

Sources: N.C. Department of Transportation; Washington State Department of Transportation; National Academy of Sciences; Federal Highway Administration

