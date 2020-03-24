A group of 13 people stood in the rain and sang “Happy Birthday” to Layton Gunter, a local man who turned 84 on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Everyone involved practiced social distancing as Gunter and his wife stood on their stoop in the 2800 block of Country Club Road, and the well-wishers stood about 10 feet away and at least 6 feet away from each other at most times.
Gunter said he was surprised by the gathering, but he suspects that his wife, Mary Louise “Weezie” Gunter, knew about it beforehand.
Mary Gunter called her husband’s birthday a happy occasion.
“I was very excited about my party,” Layton Guner said. “These are people that I don’t see that much. It was very nice.”
Lucie Patton, the Gunters’ neighbor for 25 years, said she helped organize the birthday celebration.
“We had planned to do a little something on the terrace, but with the coronavirus, we couldn’t do that,” Patton said. “He’s been a great neighbor. We are just saying ‘Happy Birthday’ and spreading some cheer.”
On Tuesday afternoon amid 55 degrees and a steady rain, the neighbors left their homes and gathered in front of the Gunters’ home.
The neighbors then sang “Happy Birthday” to Gunter. He was presented a chocolate cake with one candle, which he blew out.
Among the singers was Robert Clark, one of six members of the Winston-Salem City Council who were in self-isolation after attending a Washington conference organized by the National League of Cities earlier this month. League officials learned that two attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Clark, a Republican who represents the West Ward, said he was to complete his isolation on Tuesday.
“I have been trying to kiss all of the Democrats that I can find,” Clark said with a smile.
Layton’s birthday is a unique event, Clark said.
Heyward Whetsell, and his wife, Sherrill, also gathered in front of the Gunters’ home.
“This is our neighbor, and it is his birthday,” Whetsell said. “We are trying to keep our 6 feet of distance.”
Carey Benton-Jewett, a neighbor, brought her mixed breed dog, Belle, to the gathering.
“We would have done it even if there wasn’t a pandemic,” Benton-Jewett said. “They are special people.”
A native of Raleigh, Layton Gunter also lived in Greensboro and Graham. He graduated from Graham High School in 1954.
Gunter graduated from N.C. State University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. A week later, he married Mary Gunter, a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, and they have been married for 61 years, Layton Gunter said.
The couple has two adult daughters, Louise Williams and Susan Moffitt, and four grandchildren.
Layton Gunter worked for seven years as a resident engineer in Raleigh with the State Highway Commission of North Carolina, which is now the N.C. Department of Transportation. Among his projects, Gunter helped design Interstate 85 in the state, he said.
In 1966, he joined R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in Winston-Salem, where he worked as an plant engineer and later as a staff engineer until the early 1990s when he retired, Gunter said.
A registered professional engineer, Gunter also served as a staff sergeant in the N.C. National Guard in the 1950s.
Reaching his 84th birthday is a milestone, he said.
“I’m counting on making quite a few more (birthdays),” Gunter said.
