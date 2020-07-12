...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN FORSYTH COUNTY
UNTIL 1215 AM EDT...
AT 1144 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR
KING, OR 7 MILES EAST OF EAST BEND, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE
POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
RURAL HALL, DONNAHA AND STANLEYVILLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS
40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND
TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR
OBJECTS.
&&
Matthew Sung Girard and fellow demonstrators raise their fists and shout “we see you, we hear you, we love you,” to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center as they gather outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office during a rally on Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem.
Amy Badgett Beck (from left), Kevin Beck and Julian Gordon lean against the outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to listen to Brittany Battle (not pictured) while the Forsyth County Detention Center is reflected into Calvin Peña’s (center) car window as demonstrators gather during a rally on Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A group of 25 demonstrators gathered Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem to discuss abolishing the country’s prison industrial complex and the police.
The protesters sat down on the sidewalk on Third Street, across the street from the Forsyth County Jail.
An officer in an unmarked police car parked on Third Street watched the demonstrators.
During the event, the demonstrators said to the jail inmates, “We see you. We love you.”
Some inmates tapped on their cell windows to acknowledge the protesters.
Brittany Battle, an organizer, distributed handouts to the demonstrators that included information about abolishing the police and the nation’s prison industrial complex. After they read the material, Battle led a discussion about it.
The five detention officers and a nurse at the jail who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December 2019 death of John Neville, an inmate, are part of the prison industrial complex, Battle told the protesters.
People who support abolishing the police and prisons should use the same tactics that abolitionists used in the 19th century to end slavery in the United States, Battle said.
However, if they are successful, abolition advocates will face public concerns about having newly released prison inmates walking the streets in their cities, Battle said.
“I don’t have all of the answers,” Battle said.
Several protesters suggested that the jails and prisons could be converted into rehabilitation centers to help ex-offenders rebuild their lives, reducing the need for police.
