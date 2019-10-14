Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center researchers have received a $5.3 million federal grant to study whether sleep is as good for the elderly mind as it is for the body.
The grant is from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Wake Forest Baptist is participating in POINTER-zzz, a multiple-site study that will examine whether lifestyle changes can improve chronic sleep problems.
“In older adults, chronic sleep disturbances, such as sleep apnea and waking up multiple times a night, are associated with impaired hippocampal functioning, greater brain beta-amyloid accumulation and increased risk for Alzheimer’s,” said Kathleen Hayden, an associate professor of public health sciences at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Hayden said chronic sleep disturbances also can affect cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health.
Previous studies have provided evidence to suggest that diet, exercise and cardiometabolic risk reduction can improve sleep, and that improved sleep benefits cognitive function in older adults.
However, those results have not yet been confirmed in a large-scale clinical trial with comprehensive and objective measures of sleep, Hayden said.
The study represents a substudy within the Alzheimer’s Association’s two-year U.S. study to protect brain health through lifestyle intervention to reduce risk.
Laura Baker, Ph.D., associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest Baptist, is a co-principal investigator for U.S. POINTER, along with being a co-principal investigator with Hayden in the POINTER-zzz study.
Baker said POINTER-zzz also will examine whether changes in sleep can predict changes in overall cognitive function, or in specific areas, such as memory.
Only individuals enrolled in the U.S. POINTER study are eligible to be included in the POINTER-zzz study.
For information about participating in the Wake Forest Baptist portion of the study, email to pointerstudy@wakehealth.edu or call 833-361-7591.
