A Davidson County man shot and killed his 2-year-old daughter Tuesday, and then killed himself, authorities said.
The incident happened about 4:10 p.m. at a home near the fairgrounds on the Greensboro Street extension, northeast of Lexington, said Capt. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Burns declined to identify the father or his daughter because the sheriff's office hadn't notified their relatives of their deaths.
A person, whom Burns described as a third party, called 911 to report the shooting.
Investigators are not looking for any suspects in connection with the shooting, Burns said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident. No further details were available Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.