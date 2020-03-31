A Davidson County man shot and killed his 2-year-old daughter Tuesday, and then killed himself, authorities said.

The incident happened about 4:10 p.m. at a home near the fairgrounds on the Greensboro Street extension, northeast of Lexington, said Capt. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Burns declined to identify the father or his daughter because the sheriff's office hadn't notified their relatives of their deaths.

A person, whom Burns described as a third party, called 911 to report the shooting.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects in connection with the shooting, Burns said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident. No further details were available Tuesday night.

