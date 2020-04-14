WINSTON-SALEM — A UNC School of the Arts dean will depart next month for a new job with a ballet company in Pittsburgh.
The Winston-Salem institution announced Tuesday that Susan Jaffe will step down June 5 as dean of the School of Dance. Jaffe has been a UNCSA dean for the past eight years and is just the fourth person to lead the School of Dance since it was founded in 1965.
UNC School of the Arts did not immediately name an interim dean. That announcement, and the start of a search for a new permanent dean, will be made "in the coming weeks," according to a news release.
“Susan’s leadership and dedication to excellence, as well as impressive credentials, have elevated our dance school and will be leaving it well-positioned for a strong future,” Brian Cole, interim chancellor of UNC School of the Arts, said in a statement.
Jaffe is leaving Winston-Salem to become artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre effective July 1. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper reported on its website Tuesday that Jaffe will become the organization's sixth artistic director in its 50-year history.
Before coming to UNC School of the Arts in 2012, Jaffe was a principal dancer for 22 years with American Ballet Theatre in New York City. During that time she won numerous awards and worked with some of the top names in ballet. In 2003 Jaffe joined the faculty of the ballet school associated with the American Ballet Theatre. She was named a ballet mistress with the American Ballet Theatre's main dance company in 2010.
