Novant Health Inc. is warning the Triad community that some individuals may be exposing themselves to the coronavirus on purpose in an attempt to acquire immunity from COVID-19. That's even though experts are in no way certain that catching and then recovering from COVID-19 provides immunity.
The idea is based on "chickenpox parties," where parents deliberately expose their children to that virus in order to acquire immunity without having to be vaccinated. The reasoning is that chickenpox tends to be milder and less painful for children than adults.
Novant's warning is based on anecdotal comments made by patients who sought services at local respiratory assessment centers.
"Our providers have heard this first hand. It’s happening in the Triad," said Yolanda Enrich, a family practice nurse practitioner with Novant.
"This is a trend that we’ve seen emerging in the last week, both at the respiratory assessment centers and during the follow-up calls we conduct 48 hours after COVID-19 screenings."
Novant is not involved in community contact tracing, Enrich said.
"We don’t have data to accurately identify the demographics or proportion of patients voicing these beliefs," Enrich said.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said Tuesday that "we have heard from the medical community that people may be exposing themselves to others with COVID-19 to gain immunity.
"Knowingly exposing yourself to COVID-19 is irresponsible and can put you and your loved ones at risk.”
Kelly Haight Conner, spokeswoman with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday the agency "is not aware of any 'immunity parties.'"
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Tuesday it has not been informed at its clinics or practices of any gatherings aimed at exposing people to COVID-19.
Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, responded forcefully Monday when asked about people knowingly exposing themselves to COVID-19.
"That is completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable," Cooper said. "You do that, and you can easily kill someone you love."
Cohen said "there is no circumstance under which we want folks to actively pursue getting COVID-19. We are nowhere near herd immunity, and this kind of party will not help us in any way. Please do not do that."
'A huge concern'
Enrich said that, based on patient comments, "all ages are involved" in the gatherings, including children and people in high-risk categories, such as those who are 65 and older or have compromised immune systems.
"If you go around spreading this virus, maybe you were very lucky and have mild symptoms, but maybe somebody else that you expose to the virus (could have) a very poor outcome," Enrich said.
"As you can imagine, this is a huge concern for us for a number of reasons: additional community spread; complications from the virus; but also the lack of understanding about antibodies and how we’re still learning about the virus," Enrich said.
Enrich said individuals' willingness to be exposed to COVID-19 also is being heard in its Charlotte market.
Physicians in Charlotte have seen a corresponding trend of patients, particularly younger people, who say they are unafraid to contract the virus, incorrectly believing that acquiring antibodies will provide permanent protection, according to Enrich.
"People who have tested positive are not distancing themselves from friends or family members because they believe it’s preferable that the entire family deal with the virus at once," Enrich said.
"People are attending planned gatherings, including birthday parties and other celebrations, to increase the likelihood that they will be exposed. People are choosing to spend time with friends, family and neighbors that have tested positive to ensure exposure."
Not just one community
The county's health director has said the recent uptick in COVID-19 positive tests — from 445 to 738 in the past week — comes from "clusters in families across Forsyth County."
Swift said the new cases are predominantly in the county's Latino community, but did not say specifically how many people in that community tested positive.
Enrich said Novant Health is not comfortable pointing to a particular ethnic group as the source of a "COVID-19 party" trend.
"Novant Health’s Waughtown respiratory assessment center is located in a primarily Hispanic community, but it would be inaccurate to portray this as a practice specific to the Hispanic community," she said.
