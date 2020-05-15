A black bear was seen Friday moving through several areas in Clemmons, authorities said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says people have reported sightings of the bear or seen evidence of the bear on Lasater Road, Harper Road at Fair Oaks Drive, Sandhurst Drive, Holy Field Road, Bryan Trail and Village Point Drive, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also posted information about the bear on its Facebook page.
“We remind our community members to never approach a bear,” Howell said. “They are wild animals.”
The sheriff’s office urged residents to secure their trash cans, take down bird feeders and clean grills to avoid attracting bears looking for food.
In June 2019, a black bear was seen in Rural Hall, authorities said. A month later, a black bear was spotted in Walkertown.
In June 2018, one or possibly two black bears were seen in Clemmons.
In June 2017, a black bear was spotted in Pfafftown near Reagan High School.
Black bears are the only species of bears found in North Carolina or anywhere else in the eastern United States, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
They are normally shy and non-aggressive, the commission said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.