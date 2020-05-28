Forsyth County has experienced its largest one-day spike with 97 new cases reported Thursday by the county Health Department. The previous daily high was 61 on May 14. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained unchanged at nine.
The overall total surged to 1,160, which may signal that Forsyth has surpassed Guilford for having the third-most cases by county. The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, released at 11 a.m. Thursday, had Guilford with 1,137 cases and 56 deaths.
Forsyth health officials said they would provide an update on the local COVID-19 surge to Forsyth Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. today.
Forsyth health department said that 568 of individuals with a case of COVID-19 have recovered, or nearly 49%. That represented an increase of 187 of those considered as recovered compared with Wednesday morning.
That means Forsyth has 583 active cases. It is the first time in 14 days that the number of active cases has not outnumbered recovered cases by at least 100.
Forsyth health officials disclosed Wednesday an outbreak at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kernersville. DHHS defines an outbreak as any group living center where two or more people have tested positive.
The center said in a statement that an effort to test all residents and staff led to the four positive cases. The residents are asymptomatic and have been put in an isolation area. The residents' roommates are also isolated.
The rate of infection among Forsyth residents — 258 cases for every 100,000 people as of Monday — is higher than the state's rate.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, acknowledged the higher rate Wednesday. He projects the county will have more cases as more testing is performed.
Hispanics make up 35% of the coronavirus cases in North Carolina, while accounting for nearly 10% of the state’s population, state health officials say.
As of Monday, the last time detailed numbers were released, Forsyth health officials said that 57.2% of the coronavirus cases are within the local Latino community, despite Hispanics making up only 13% of the county’s population.
Whites represented 15.2% of cases, while blacks represented 13.7% and those of Asian descent 8.4%.
As of Monday, at least 10,036 people in Forsyth have been tested for the virus, 974 of whom tested positive.
The statewide death toll rose by 33 to 827. There were 784 new cases reported Thursday for a total of 25,412, but apparently does not reflect 79 of the new cases in Forsyth.
The state reports 513, or 62%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
