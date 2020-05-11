Forsyth County has nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 395, the county Health Department said Monday.
The number of deaths in Forsyth remained at five. There has not been a reported death since April 15.
A death has been reported in the 27284 Zip code of Kernersville but appears to have been a person who lived in Guilford County.
With 207 Forsyth individuals considered recovered and five deaths, that leaves 183 individuals with active coronavirus infections.
A total of 242 cases have been added in Forsyth since April 27 when the first cases were reported from a Tyson Foods plant outbreak in Wilkesboro
At least 70 cases of COVID-19 are Forsyth residents who either work at the Tyson plant or have come into close contact with someone who works there, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 on April 27 to at least 242, mostly related to the Tyson plant outbreak.
Wilkes health officials said that as of 9:45 a.m. Monday, there were nine individuals hospitalized with the virus, one death and 115 considered as recovered. About 86% of cases are considered to have come from close-contact exposure.
Tyson Foods confirmed Saturday a temporary shutdown of its fresh chicken production plant.
Derek Burleson, a public relations manager for Tyson, said the plant "will be idled Saturday and Monday for deep cleaning and sanitizing, and will resume operations Tuesday." That facility has about 2,200 production and support employees.
"There is no impact to the food service plant," Burleson said. That facility has about 275 employees.
Altogether, Tyson has more than 3,000 employees in Wilkes County, making it one of the two largest private employers with Lowe's Cos. Inc.
The overall number of cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region was at 2,196, up from 1,567 a week ago.
Guilford County had 609 cases and 38 of the region’s 71 deaths. As of Friday, Guilford has had 250 individuals recover, while there were 121 who remained hospitalized for an active case total of 200.
The official DHHS count had 15,045 cases, 550 deaths and 464 hospitalized statewide as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The statewide cases total is up 26.7% from 11,848 a week ago, while the deaths are up 27.9% from 430 a week ago.
Gov. Roy Cooper permitted Friday the first of a three-phase initiative for reopening the state's economy.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, is scheduled to offer a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. today.
Cohen has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained numbers of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
Statewide, nursing homes account for 2,157 confirmed cases and 279 deaths, while residential care facilities have had 389 confirmed cases and 44 deaths, and correctional facilities have had 1,064 cases and 14 deaths.
About 76% of COVID-19 cases have come from outside those facilities.
However, 61.2% of deaths statewide have come from inside nursing homes, residential care centers and correctional facilities.
The state defines nursing homes as providing nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult-care homes, family-care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
State health officials began releasing April 27 details on dozens of nursing homes and other group living facilities that have had COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as at least two active cases. Those totals are updated Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
As of Friday, DHHS said Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph and Wilkes counties have active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and residential care facilities, meaning there are at least two cases in each facility.
Guilford has three, while Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Wilkes have one each.
Forsyth's Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has one case each involving a resident and a staff member.
Davidson’s Alston Brook was listed with 56 cases — 41 residents and 15 staff. There have been eight deaths involving residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.