An eighth person in Forsyth County has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.

The person was in their late 70s and had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department. Their death was announced Tuesday along with 40 additional cases of the virus. The health department will not release additional information about the deceased.

In total, 738 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Forsyth County since the first resident tested positive for the virus in March. Of the 738 cases, 427 are considered active and 303 have recovered.

Forsyth County is one of six counties in the state to record more than 700 confirmed cases. The nationwide death toll is greater than 90,000.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had not officially released Tuesday's data. Some numbers were released Tuesday morning, but have since been retracted from the website. An earlier version of this story had those numbers listed.

In his regular comment to the press, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift addressed the rumors that some people are purposefully exposing themselves to the virus in order to gain "immunity."

"Knowingly exposing yourself to COVID-19 is irresponsible and can put you and your loved ones at risk," Swift is quoted as saying.

