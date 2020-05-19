An eighth person in Forsyth County has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.
The person was in their late 70s and had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department. Their death was announced Tuesday along with 40 additional cases of the virus. The health department will not release additional information about the deceased.
In total, 738 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Forsyth County since the first resident tested positive for the virus in March. Of the 738 cases, 427 are considered active and 303 have recovered.
Forsyth County is one of six counties in the state to record more than 700 confirmed cases. The nationwide death toll is greater than 90,000.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had not officially released Tuesday's data. Some numbers were released Tuesday morning, but have since been retracted from the website. An earlier version of this story had those numbers listed.
In his regular comment to the press, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift addressed the rumors that some people are purposefully exposing themselves to the virus in order to gain "immunity."
"Knowingly exposing yourself to COVID-19 is irresponsible and can put you and your loved ones at risk," Swift is quoted as saying.
Yeah I’m not sure all these numbers are accurate there’s a Democratic governor who is continually trying to keep the state of North Carolina under lockdown! All these other states that have open back up and have had no major issues at all are doing great. We’re all adults here we don’t need anyone holding our hand in government telling us what to do or what not to do it’s our right as US citizens! 👍🤬🙏
What is going on with the Forsyth county health department and all these uptick of coronavirus cases? Are they fudging the numbers here or what? We’re trying to open up the state here for us to go back to work and get back to normal and we have all these additional cases in forsyth county give me a break? 🤔
