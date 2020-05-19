An eighth person in Forsyth County has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the county Department of Public Health. The person was in their late 70s and had underlying medical conditions. The death was announced Tuesday, along with 40 additional cases of the virus.
Forsyth is one of six counties in the state to record more than 700 confirmed cases. In total, 738 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Forsyth since the first resident tested positive for the virus in March. There are 427 cases considered active, while 303 have recovered.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, has said the recent uptick in COVID-19 positive tests — up 293 in the past week — are coming from "clusters in families across Forsyth County."
Swift said the new cases are predominantly in the county's Latino community, but did not say specifically how many people in that community tested positive.
At least 70 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus were connected to the Tyson Foods outbreak at its Wilkesboro manufacturing plant.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. said Tuesday that an employee at its mammoth Tobaccoville production plant tested positive. Reynolds spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said the employee is in self isolation and will not return to work until cleared under federal public health guidelines.
"We conducted a thorough cleaning over and above the end-of-shift cleaning on the employee’s work area and equipment," Hollon said.
"We reached out to other Reynolds team members that may have had routine contact with the sick employee and alerted them of the need for vigilance and preventative health screening for the next two weeks."
Hollon said Reynolds is in "regular communication with local health authorities to ensure workplace safety and ensure business continuity, and do not anticipate that this incident will impact our business, customers or partners."
Reynolds said March 30 that two non-production employees tested positive for the virus. They also self-isolated at home.
On March 20, Philip Morris USA suspended production for two weeks at its Richmond, Va., manufacturing plant after two employees tested positive.
On Friday, Hanesbrands Inc. confirmed that at least one employee tested positive for coronavirus at its Rural Hall distribution center. Spokesman Matt Hall said there’s another preliminary positive case at the 531 Northridge facility, which has been closed for cleaning and sanitizing.
Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that 19,700 people have confirmed positive tests, an increase of 677 cases from Monday.
As of Sunday, about 8% of the tests reported to the Forsyth health department have been positive — 676 out of 8,006 tests, although officials have said private labs are not required to report tests if the results are negative.
About 54% of those testing positive, or 365, are Latino residents, although Latinos make up only 13% of Forsyth County's population. Another 19%, or 128, are white, while 13%, or 89, are black, and 12%, or 81, are Asian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Yeah I’m not sure all these numbers are accurate there’s a Democratic governor who is continually trying to keep the state of North Carolina under lockdown! All these other states that have open back up and have had no major issues at all are doing great. We’re all adults here we don’t need anyone holding our hand in government telling us what to do or what not to do it’s our right as US citizens! 👍🤬🙏
What is going on with the Forsyth county health department and all these uptick of coronavirus cases? Are they fudging the numbers here or what? We’re trying to open up the state here for us to go back to work and get back to normal and we have all these additional cases in forsyth county give me a break? 🤔
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.