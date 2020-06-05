The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total to 1,705. Of those, 864 have recovered. Twenty-three people have died locally.
Also on Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the first COVID-19 associated death of a child in the state. A child in central North Carolina died Monday from complications associated with COVID-19, the department said in a statement.
The agency didn't publicly release additional details about the child in an effort to protect the family's privacy, the statement said.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family," said Dr. Zack Moore, the state epidemiologist. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone."
Fewer than 1% percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moore encouraged people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, staying at least 6 feet apart from others and washing their hands often whenever they leave their homes.
The DHHS also reported Friday that there are 33,255 cases of the coronavirus statewide with 966 deaths. That is an increase of 1,289 from the day before.
A group of 717 patients with the virus are being treated in hospitals in North Carolina, state health officials say. Tests have been completed on 482,147 state residents.
