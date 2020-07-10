A Lexington man entrusted with a Winston-Salem church’s finances stole at least $668,000 from the church and the retirement accounts of people from the church and his family whom he recruited to invest in what were essentially fake companies, an agent with the N.C. Secretary of State testified in court on Friday.
Carol A. Stone, the agent, said in Forsyth Superior Court that Kenneth Ray Sullivan Jr., who is facing criminal charges, might have stolen even more money, but investigators don’t know how much because they keep discovering more accounts that Sullivan created to funnel money for his personal benefit. Sullivan had control over finances for Grace Presbyterian Church on Carver School Road.
She said Sullivan also attempted to illegally obtain another $429,000 by applying for credit cards and personal loans under other people’s names, including his parents and his girlfriend. Stone said investigators have identified about 100 different accounts that Sullivan may have created. She said he also bragged that he had offices in Chicago and research facilities in Hong Kong and London.
“We haven’t tracked down all of these accounts,” she said in Forsyth Superior Court.
Stone was testifying as part of a hearing to determine if Sullivan should continue to be held at the Forsyth County Jail under a $3 million bond. Sullivan faces charges of securities fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. Additional charges were filed against him this week, including one charge of exploitation of a disabled or elderly person.
Kenny Faulkner, a church official who attended the hearing, said that church leaders found out on Sept. 12, 2018, that “the church didn’t have a dime.” Church leaders had even thought they had paid off the mortgage, he said, but later learned they had an outstanding balance of $14,000.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court called the $3 million bond “excessive” and punitive and decided to reduce it to $800,000.
Sullivan and his family had been members of Grace Presbyterian Church for years and Sullivan eventually became the church’s clerk of session. He was essentially the church’s treasurer and had control over its financial accounts.
Stone said her investigation found that Sullivan made multiple transfers of money from the church’s accounts every day, which would be unusual. The money, Stone said, was being used for Sullivan’s personal benefit. That included paying off student loans and credit cards and making other purchases, she said.
A pending lawsuit filed by Grace Presbyterian Church over the allegations said that Sullivan bragged on social media about his newfound wealth and posted pictures of himself with $50 bills and $100 bills on his lap. Andrew Fitzgerald, an attorney for the church, has said that Sullivan would write checks that required an endorsement from him and another person on the church’s board, but would instead forge the other endorsement. Sullivan also would fraudulently open bank accounts in the church’s name and deposit money from the church into them, Fitzgerald has said.
Sullivan also recruited members of the church, which included members of his family and other friends, to invest in three of his companies, none of which had any assets. The companies existed primarily on paper. Sullivan is accused of creating a series of “buy orders” or letters to remove money from the Individual Retirement Accounts of several people, including his parents, Cynthia and Kenneth Ray Sullivan Sr.
According to prosecutors and investigators, Sullivan claimed to use the retirement funds so that people could buy shares in his companies — Prodigy Capital Management, the Sullivan Agency and Lion of Judah Properties. Indictments allege that Sullivan reported fake account values to the investors or in communication with American IRA to cover up what he did.
Michael Grace, Sullivan’s attorney argued that Sullivan should not be in jail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty and does not have a previous criminal record, Grace said.
“He is not a danger to anyone,” he said. “He has no access to anyone’s money.”
Grace also noted the present COVID-19 pandemic and the potential health risks his client faces while in the Forsyth County Jail. Grace, who is over the age of 65, said he is at increased risk of severe complications if he gets COVID-19.
“I don’t want to go to the jail,” he said. “The old rules and regulations that mandated the way we did things will have to be adjusted.”
But Sherri Sullivan, who is Kenneth Sullivan’s cousin and is a probation officer in Mecklenburg County, strongly objected to the bond being reduced. She is one of the alleged victims in the case. Sherri Sullivan said her cousin was raised by hardworking parents and received a good education.
“Why he decided to throw away all of that potential to become a con man is beyond me,” she said.
She said if her cousin was released from jail, he would have the opportunity to prey on more people.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said that the fact that investigators still don’t know how much money Sullivan may have misappropriated means that he could have the financial means to flee if he is released. If convicted, Sullivan could face as much as 30 years in prison on just some of the felony charges, she said.
Faulkner said church members are still hurting over what Sullivan is accused of doing. “I can’t even look at him now,” he said.
