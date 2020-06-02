Eight employees at IFB Solutions' Winston-Salem facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the company's president said in a statement Tuesday.
The company closed the facility on May 28 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Company officials had expected to reopen Monday after a deep cleaning. But David Horton, the president and chief executive of IFB, said the building will remain closed for the rest of the week.
"Those who tested positive are in isolation and are recovering at home," Horton said in a statement. "Additionally, there are several employees quarantining at home who we identified through contact tracing. We are thankful that our People First Fund is available so that we can take care of our employees and their families during this difficult time."
IFB Solutions is the largest employee of people who are either blind or visually impaired in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall. The Winston-Salem facility has 639 employees.
Nicole Ducouer, senior director of corporate communications for IFB Solutions, said the company immediately sent employees home and closed the facility after finding out about the first employee who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
She said the company is working to open the facility June 8. And the company is continuing to do contact tracing with the IFB employees who came into contact with the eight employees.
"We also are encouraging any employee who is feeling sick to get tested," she said. "Our IFB staff is available to all of our employees and we're also providing information about public testing resources."
She said that when the facility re-opens, the company will continue health protocols, which includes no visitors, socially-distanced workstations, temperature checks for employees, sanitation stations and handwashing guidelines.
Ducouer said in the spring, the company made 1,000 masks, in compliance with CDC guidelines, for employees to wear at all location, including in Winston-Salem. Employees are required to wear masks in the facility.
