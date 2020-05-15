Principals have been named at six schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district, as well as a new principal to oversee the district’s online learning efforts, the school system announced Friday. The Board of Education approved the hiring.
The new principals and their posts are: Anna Balser, Lewisville Elementary School; Stephanie Sanders, Morgan Elementary School; Randy Mann, Paisley IB Magnet School; Shannon Boles, Rural Hall Elementary School; Angela Reeves, Sedge Garden Elementary School; and Raphael Green, South Fork Elementary School.
Anissia Scales will be the new principal overseeing the district’s online learning efforts.
Starting dates have not yet been determined.
In February, the school system shook up the leadership of several elementary schools, signaling a period of transition. Four principals of struggling schools were removed from their jobs and six other principals were shifted to low-performing schools, a move that came with annual supplements ranging from $25,000 to $30,000 and resulted in several openings. Interim principals filled the empty slots.
