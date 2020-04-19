Q: Will there be a 7 over Seventy awards luncheon this year? If so, how do I submit a nomination?
Answer: The 7 over Seventy awards and luncheon are cosponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal, Spark Magazine and Senior Services.
The awards, now in its fifth year, seek to recognize the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or careers.
Each year, seven individuals over the age of 70 receive the honor. Nominations are submitted by the community and reviewed by a selection committee made up of a diverse group of people including past honorees, community members and representatives from various volunteer, civic and corporate organizations. Award selections are based on a wide array of criteria including community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow residents in Forsyth County.
These awards not only honor outstanding members of our community who have made it a better place by generously giving their time, talent and effort to help others; they also celebrate the amazing accomplishments — past, present and future — of older adults to our community.
The 7 over Seventy banquet is usually held in August, to coincide with the release of the Spark Magazine feature on the honorees, but that is subject to change as a result of the social distancing measures currently in place. Nominations, however, were opened on April 15 and will run through May 15. You can learn more about the criteria to become an honoree or nominate a deserving person who is 70 years of age or older by visiting journalnow.com/7-over-seventy/.
Q: I am 74 years old and receive Social Security. I heard some people are getting a Stimulus payment. Will I get any financial help from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: There is a lot of news right now about the U.S. government issuing economic stimulus checks as soon as this week as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. This stimulus money is meant to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19.
According to the current legislation, individuals earning less than $75,000 per year can expect to get an economic stimulus check of $1,200. Married couples filing joint returns and earning under $150,000 should receive a stimulus check also. Individuals making $75,000-$99,000 and married couples filing jointly making $150,000-$198,000 will still receive a stimulus check but the amount of the check will be reduced.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will issue checks automatically to people who filed tax returns in 2019 or 2018. Social Security recipients who are not required to file tax returns are also eligible to receive these checks. Those who receive social security benefits, but aren’t required to file tax returns will receive their stimulus checks via direct deposit (if that is the usual method they receive benefits) in late April.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, people receiving social security benefits by way of a paper check instead of an electronic payment will likely receive their checks beginning in May.
Fortunately, you can still set up an electronic payment to receive your stimulus money more quickly even if you receive paper checks. The IRS has created a website where you can enter your bank information to have your stimulus money direct deposited (irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments).This IRS website also allows you to track the status of your stimulus check and determine if it has been issued yet or not.
If you explore this route, be careful to make sure you are on the irs.gov website before entering any personal identifying information or bank information.
When a governmental economic payment goes out, such as this, there are often criminals that look to take advantage of unsuspecting people. The IRS is warning people to be on the lookout for stimulus payment scams. Please keep in mind, the IRS will not ask for recipients to pay a fee or confirm any personal information prior to receiving payment. The IRS will not call, text, email or contact you in any way. If you receive a payment for an odd amount such as $1,322.48 for example, or if you are asked to call a phone number or verify a website, it is a scam.
To stay up to date on the latest information regarding these economic stimulus payments visit irs.gov.
