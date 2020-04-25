The Forsyth County Public Health Department announced on Saturday six new cases of COVID-19.
There have been at least 152 cases of the virus in Forsyth County, however, 108 of the people diagnosed are recovered. Thirty-nine cases are active.
Across the state, more than 8,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with nearly 600 new cases announced Saturday. The number of new cases increased significantly Saturday compared to Friday, when a little more than 400 new cases were announced.
More than 1,000 new cases have been announced since Thursday, when Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled his plan for reopening the state and extended the stay-at-home order through the first week of May.
On Friday, Cooper closed all schools for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
Saturday's approximately 7% increase in cases is the state's largest proportional increase in new cases since at least Monday,
The number of deaths statewide are rising as well, with 110 COVID-19 related deaths this week. As of Saturday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 289 virus-related deaths in the state. More than 52,000 people have died nationwide as a result of the virus.
Five people in Forsyth County and 17 people in Guilford County have died so far as a result of the virus. At least 456 people throughout North Carolina are hospitalized because of the virus, but it's unclear how many of those people are in Forsyth County.
Guilford and Davidson Counties have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes there, and the state health department is not releasing the names of those facilities.
Locally, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said an increase in testing for the virus will inevitably yield more cases. Many people who have the virus may be asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization or medical treatment.
"Testing is one of the ways for us to start getting back to normal," Swift is quoted as saying in a statement from the health department. "As health care providers begin to increase testing throughout Forsyth County, we will likely see more cases."
Until recently, area health-care providers were only testing people who needed treatment or essential workers, according to Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl.
As of Monday, 1,968 people in Forsyth County had been tested for COVID-19 throughout the extent of the pandemic. On Saturday, the state health department said more than 105,000 North Carolinians had been tested.
