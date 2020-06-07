Forsyth County health officials reported 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 29 additional recoveries.
The latest report brought the total case count for Forsyth County to 1,785 since local health officials began tracking infections.
Of that case count:
*23 people have died
*920 people have recovered, and
*842 people remained with active cases.
Statewide, there were 921 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a statewide count of 35,546 cases, health officials said.
The increase was not as large as the one recorded from Friday to Saturday, when the state saw its largest one-day increase in cases. Saturday’s total represented an increase of 1,370 additional cases over the statewide tally on Friday.
The largest one-day increase in Forsyth County came on June 1, when an additional 162 cases were reported here.
The latest number from Forsyth County marked a continuation of a trend that’s set in since the beginning of the month: Fairly wide variations in the daily count of new cases, with slightly more recoveries on file than active cases on most days.
And while the number of deaths has been at 23 since June 4, there have been 14 additional deaths since May 28, when the toll stood at 9.
Statewide, the number of deaths arising from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to inch toward 1,000, with 996 deaths reported.
Health officials have been expressing concern about the growing number of hospitalizations statewide in recent days, with state officials hoping to ease more restrictions on businesses in advance of the planned Phase 3 reopening on June 26.
Public health officials are also saying now that people are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they have attended mass gatherings, including protests, or if they work in a setting that presents a higher risk of exposure, such as in a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care facility.
Health officials are also recommending testing for people living or working in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities, homeless shelters correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
