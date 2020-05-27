Forsyth's Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 51 more cases of COVID-19 in the county and announced a new outbreak at a Kernersville nursing home.
Four residents at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation tested positive for the virus, according to County Health Director Joshua Swift. The state's health department defines an outbreak as any group living center where two or more people have tested positive.
Swift said the county and the state health department are working to make sure all Piney Grove staff members and residents are tested for the virus.
Piney Grove's outbreak is the county's third in similar facilities, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
With Wednesday's 51 new cases, there have been at least 1,063 confirmed cases of the virus in Forsyth County since the first case was detected in March.
Of those, 673, or about 63 percent, are considered active with 381 people recovered. Wednesday is the 13th day in a row the number of active cases has outnumbered recovered cases by at least 100.
The rate of infection among Forsyth residents — 258 cases for every 100,000 people as of Monday — is higher than the state's rate. Swift acknowledged the higher rate in his statement to the media Wednesday, and said the county expects to see more cases as more testing is performed.
As of Monday, at least 10,036 people in Forsyth have been tested for the virus, 974 of whom tested positive.
The state's death toll rose Wednesday, with 28 new deaths counted for a total of 794. Forsyth County's death toll remains at 9. The state reports 497, or 62.5% of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
The state reported 488 new cases of the virus Wednesday, but that number does not reflect all of Forsyth's new cases.
