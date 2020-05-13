For the second day in a row, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases near 500.

In just two days, the county's total number of cases have increased by about 25%, and the number of active cases is at least 280, according to the health department. 

It’s not known how many people in Forsyth County have been tested for the virus this week or how many people are currently hospitalized. The county’s health department releases the previous week’s figures on Mondays. As of May 10, 16 people in Forsyth County were hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift has repeatedly cited the need for more testing, and the reported number of tests done locally last week seem to back him up. The county health department reported 385 tests were completed between May 4 and May 10, an average of 55 tests a day. Last week was Forsyth’s highest in terms of testing, according to available data.

In the state, about 7,000 people were tested per day in the same period. 

Overall last week, Forsyth County tests made up less than 1% of the tests reported across the state. Nearly 4% of the state's residents live in Forsyth County.

“Today’s case increase is under investigation," Swift said in a statement. "Many of the cases from yesterday appear to be connected to close contacts, such as family members and loved ones. It is important, even when at home, to practice good hygiene, proper cleaning and social distancing from sick family members."

It isn’t clear if the “close contacts” are related to other known outbreaks.

While the number of new cases continues to rise, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County remains at 5. 

In North Carolina, at least 15,816 people have tested positive for the virus, including 471 new cases announced Wednesday, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That figure does not include the 50 new cases announced in Forsyth County today.

Wednesday, N.C. DHHS announced 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state death toll to 597.

Previously, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert and the face of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s COVID-19 response, said test results take anywhere from 2 to 24 hours to come back.

While the number of cases in Forsyth County has doubled in the last two weeks, other area counties have seen similar jumps. The number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 on April 27 to at least 261.

For a nearly two-week stretch in mid-April, Forsyth County’s COVID-19 case total remained relatively flat while surrounding counties, particlarly Guilford, saw steady increases. Then, in late April, an outbreak at the Tyson chicken processing facility in Wilkesboro contributed to a spike in Forsyth’s numbers as at least 70 county residents who either work at Tyson, or have close contact with someone who does, tested positive.

Several area nursing homes and residential care facilities have documented COVID-19 outbreaks, including Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. However, Oak Forest’s outbreak is relatively mild, with four staff members and one resident testing positive. Previously, county health officials praised Oak Forest for following best practices in terms of COVID-19 prevention.

It’s also not clear whether the reopening of commercial retail businesses and shopping centers, such as Hanes Mall, is contributing to the spike in local COVID-19 cases. Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in services and will be until Gov. Roy Cooper rescinds the stay-at-home order and allows the state to enter Phase 2 of reopening.

