For the second day in a row, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases near 500.
In just two days, the county's total number of cases have increased by about 25%, and the number of active cases is at least 280, according to the health department.
It’s not known how many people in Forsyth County have been tested for the virus this week or how many people are currently hospitalized. The county’s health department releases the previous week’s figures on Mondays. As of May 10, 16 people in Forsyth County were hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift has repeatedly cited the need for more testing, and the reported number of tests done locally last week seem to back him up. The county health department reported 385 tests were completed between May 4 and May 10, an average of 55 tests a day. Last week was Forsyth’s highest in terms of testing, according to available data.
In the state, about 7,000 people were tested per day in the same period.
Overall last week, Forsyth County tests made up less than 1% of the tests reported across the state. Nearly 4% of the state's residents live in Forsyth County.
“Today’s case increase is under investigation," Swift said in a statement. "Many of the cases from yesterday appear to be connected to close contacts, such as family members and loved ones. It is important, even when at home, to practice good hygiene, proper cleaning and social distancing from sick family members."
It isn’t clear if the “close contacts” are related to other known outbreaks.
While the number of new cases continues to rise, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County remains at 5.
In North Carolina, at least 15,816 people have tested positive for the virus, including 471 new cases announced Wednesday, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That figure does not include the 50 new cases announced in Forsyth County today.
Wednesday, N.C. DHHS announced 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state death toll to 597.
Previously, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert and the face of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s COVID-19 response, said test results take anywhere from 2 to 24 hours to come back.
While the number of cases in Forsyth County has doubled in the last two weeks, other area counties have seen similar jumps. The number of cases in Wilkes County has jumped from 21 on April 27 to at least 261.
For a nearly two-week stretch in mid-April, Forsyth County’s COVID-19 case total remained relatively flat while surrounding counties, particlarly Guilford, saw steady increases. Then, in late April, an outbreak at the Tyson chicken processing facility in Wilkesboro contributed to a spike in Forsyth’s numbers as at least 70 county residents who either work at Tyson, or have close contact with someone who does, tested positive.
Several area nursing homes and residential care facilities have documented COVID-19 outbreaks, including Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. However, Oak Forest’s outbreak is relatively mild, with four staff members and one resident testing positive. Previously, county health officials praised Oak Forest for following best practices in terms of COVID-19 prevention.
It’s also not clear whether the reopening of commercial retail businesses and shopping centers, such as Hanes Mall, is contributing to the spike in local COVID-19 cases. Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in services and will be until Gov. Roy Cooper rescinds the stay-at-home order and allows the state to enter Phase 2 of reopening.
Most people who get COVID-19 will have mild or moderate symptoms.
And those mild or moderate symptoms can be managed at home so the patient will not need to be hospitalized. However, if the infected person lives with others, precautions should be taken to try to keep family members or roommates from being infected. The CDC and WHO have issued guidelines for how to deal with at-home care.
Steps to prevent the spread
These guidelines should be followed even if a person hasn’t been given a definite diagnosis. Because tests are limited, people with symptoms of COVID-19 should act as if they have it. Those who have been directly exposed to a person with COVID-19 should also self-quarantine.
* Contact the patient’s health-care provider about their symptoms and get specific guidance on treatment.
* The patient should stay home and not go out in public. They should stay in one room, away from other people and with the door closed, as much as possible. Keep the room well-ventilated, such as with an open window. Any shared spaces should also be well-ventilated.
* Have them use a separate bathroom. If there is only one bathroom, the sick person should always put the toilet seat down when flushing, and the room, toilet surfaces and faucet should be cleaned at least once a day.
* Avoid having any nonessential visitors.
* Designate one healthy person to look after the patient. Keep older adults, children and those with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems away. They should stay in contact via phone or online.
* The patient should wear a face mask whenever they are around anybody else. If they can’t wear one, you should wear one while in the same room with them and replace it after it gets wet.
* Don’t share personal household items like dishes, towels and bedding. No one should share the sick person’s bed.
* Food and beverages can be left outside the door for the patient to retrieve. Wash dishes immediately after.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and every time after interacting with the sick person or items they have been in contact with. Use a disposable paper towel to dry your hands. If this isn’t possible, use a clean towel and wash them often.
* The sick person should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and discard it (and all trash) into a lined, covered trash can. The closed, bagged trash should be disposed of in the outside can for pickup.
* Avoid direct contact with the person’s body fluids or stool. Use disposable gloves when dealing with waste.
* Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
* Keep pets away from the patient out of an abundance of caution.
* Clean and disinfect the house daily (see below for details).
Keeping the home clean
* Every day, clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters and doorknobs. They can be cleaned first with regular cleaning solution and then disinfected with a diluted bleach solution or a household disinfectant with a label that says EPA-registered for coronaviruses.
* To make a bleach solution, add 1 tablespoon of bleach to 1 quart (4 cups) of water. For a larger supply, add ¼ cup of bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.
* Put all of the sick person’s laundry in a separate bag. Keep items away from your body and do not shake the items as you put them in the washer. Wash the items throughly with detergent in hot water.
Symptom treatment
The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, tiredness and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can include aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and loss of smell.
* Take over-the-counter medicine for symptoms.
* Drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated.
* According to the CDC, symptoms for most people last a few days to about a week, though for some they may last longer.
Ending quarantine
The CDC recommends that people who have self-isolated can go outside the home if all the following conditions are met:
* IF NO TEST CAN BE ADMINISTERED TO DETERMINE IF THEY ARE STILL CONTAGIOUS:
They have had no fever for at least 72 hours without using medicine that reduces fever AND other symptoms have improved AND at least seven days have passed since their symptoms first appeared
* IF THEY CAN GET A TEST TO DETERMINE IF THEY ARE STILL CONTAGIOUS:
They no longer have a fever without using medicine that reduces fever AND other symptoms have improved AND they received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart.
WARNING SIGNS
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or inability to arouse
Bluish lips or face
Get medical attention immediately for these symptoms. Alert 911 and the dispatched providers that the patient has or may have COVID-19. Contact your medical provider to get guidance on other severe or worrying symptoms. Call ahead before going to the doctor or emergency room, as special guidelines may be in place to protect others.
— Cassandra Sherrill | Winston-Salem Journal
