Forsyth County has experienced its highest daily death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic at five, along with the second highest daily case count, the county Health Department reported Thursday.
The number of Forsyth residents who have died from the virus was at 23 as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
That's up from nine a week ago.
Meanwhile, the statewide death toll rose by 21 to 960, DHHS reported at noon Thursday. There were 1,219 new cases reported statewide — a record for day over day increases — for a total of 31,996.
County health officials said the five individuals who died were in the age range of 50 to 80. The gender and race of those patients were not disclosed.
The department said in its weekly surveillance report, released Monday, that of the first 16 deaths, 11 were males and five were females. As of Wednesday, 10 deaths were individuals age 65 and older. Six were in the 55-to-64 age group. One was in the 45 to 54 age group and one was 25 to 34.
Meanwhile, the case count rose by 103 to 1,620. The highest case count to date was 162 reported Monday.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, projected May 22 that the county would have more cases as more testing is performed. Swift will hold his weekly news conference on the virus at 4 p.m. today.
There were at least 11 times during May where the day-to-day increase in cases exceeded 50. There have been two occurrences already in June.
Most of the daily surges in Forsyth came after Gov. Roy Cooper approved Phase One reopening of the economy on May 8. Phase Two began May 22. State health officials have said it tends to take two to three weeks before to see a trend from an isolated event.
"Our drastic increase in cases shows we cannot let down our guard. COVID-19 is highly contagious," Swift has said. "To be safe, we should assume that we’ll likely be exposed while out in public or even at home."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Monday the sharp increase in Forsyth cases is related to more testing occurring in Forsyth and the Triad, the increase in individuals moving around more since the Phase One reopening, and "targeting areas where we are likely to see more positive cases."
Forsyth health officials said 815 individuals with COVID-19 have recovered, or 50.3%. That means Forsyth has 782 active cases as of Wednesday.
Typically, a person must be without symptoms for 14 days before being considered recovered, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Asymptomatic people — those who aren’t showing symptoms — can have the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, about 63.3% of the Forsyth coronavirus cases were within the local Latino community, despite Latinos making up only 13% of the county’s population. Whites represented 11.8% of cases, while blacks represented 12.3% and those of Asian descent, 6.1%.
However, whites made up eight of the deaths as of Monday, along with four Latino people, two black people, one Asian person and one whose race/ethnicity was not provided.
Also as of Monday, the percentage of Forsyth cases that have resulted in death is 1.1%. The case count in Forsyth is 370.4 per 100,000 residents, which exceeds the state rate of 277.2 per 100,000 residents.
The number hospitalized statewide was at 659, down 25 from Wednesday.
The state reports 576, or 60%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 6,011 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region with 155 reported deaths.
Latinos make up 38% of the coronavirus cases in North Carolina, while accounting for nearly 10% of the state’s population, according to Monday's DHHS report. Latinos account for 7% of the deaths.
Blacks make up 30% of the COVID-19 cases and 34% of the deaths, while whites represent 24% of the cases and 52% of the deaths.
