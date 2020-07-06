GREENSBORO — Five officers and two non-sworn employees of the Greensboro Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, police said in a news release today.
All of the employees are recovering at home and are doing well, according to the release.
The department is following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is taking precautions to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to other employees, according to the release.
Testing has been requested for employees who had contact with the COVID-19 positive employees and work spaces and equipment were decontaminated, the department said.
