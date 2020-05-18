The state of North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward on any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of a Davidson County man, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday in a news release.
Daniel Allan Price, 30, has been missing since Jan. 24, 2019.
Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a missing person's report on that date regarding Price. He was last seen at 133 Pearl Drive in Lexington, where he lived with two roommates. Price's vehicle was in the driveway. Price and his roommates, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers, were all missing, police were originally told.
On Jan. 27, 2019, Burgess and Myers returned home. Price did not, and he is still missing.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2051, Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
