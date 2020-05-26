The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county above 1,000.
Of the 1,012 cases, 361 have recovered. With 642 active cases, Tuesday is the 12th day in a row the number of active cases has surpassed the number of recovered cases by at least 100.
As of Monday, 20 people in Forsyth County were hospitalized because of the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported just 176 new cases statewide Tuesday, but that number did not count the 44 new cases in Forsyth. The state also reports 3,503 tests were done on Memorial Day.
The county's health department has not released local weekly testing figures and is still in the process of gathering that data, according to an update from an assistant county manager.
The county's rate of infection — 258 cases for every 100,000 — people is greater than the state's rate, according to health department. Forsyth County Public Health Director did not issue a statement Tuesday about the new cases.
As of Monday night, more than half of all cases in the county were among Latinos, despite Latinos making up less than 15% of the county's population.
At least 766 people in North Carolina have died from the virus, but the death toll remains at 9 in Forsyth County.
