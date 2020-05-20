The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday an additional 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
At least 773 people have tested positive for the virus in Forsyth County, and 460 of those people have active cases, according to the health department. Eight Forsyth residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
Across North Carolina, 20,122 cases have been reported as of noon Wednesdays, and 702 people have died.
Public Health Director Joshua Swift said the new cases announced this week are following the same trends as last week, with the virus spreading among families.
Swift, in a statement, asked people to keep their distance from one another in their homes and to limit visitors.
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce this afternoon that the state will transition to Phase 2 of reopening beginning Friday. The state health department issued new guidance for restaurants and bars Tuesday night.
