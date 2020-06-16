Forsyth County has 33 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the county's health department. The county now has a total of at least 2,283 cases. Of those cases, 1,367 people have recovered, leaving 891 active cases.
Forsyth County is counted one of nine counties where the number of reported COVID-19 cases has rapidly increased. As of Saturday, when the latest rate was calculated, the county has a rate of 579 infections per 100,000 people.
North Carolina's rate is 412 per 100,000 residents.
As of Saturday, the latest numbers released by local health officials, 19,523 Forsyth residents have been tested for COVID-19. The percentage of lab tests that came back positive was 11.3 percent.
On Tuesday, North Carolina reported 751 new COVID-19 cases. The state has at least 45,853 reported cases, and 1,154 people have died, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources said.
Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.