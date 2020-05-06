There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, including two cases at a Winston-Salem long-term care facility, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
A staff member and a resident at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center both tested positive for the virus. It is not known how old either patient is. Because there are two cases and it is a congregate living facility, it is now considered an outbreak, according to the health department.
"We are working with the facility, the NC Division of Public of Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to screen and test staff and residents," County Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "In mid-March the Forsyth County Department of Public Health established a team of nurses to provide outreach and education to all long-term care facilities in Forsyth on social distancing, PPE, cleaning and staff screening to help each facility proactively prepare for a potential COVID-19 case.”
There are now at least 329 known cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 179 of them are considered active. Wednesday’s newly announced cases continues a trend of significant growth in the number of cases in Forsyth County. Since April 26, the number of cases in the county has doubled, with multiple days of double-digit increases in new cases.
It’s unclear if any of the other 31 new cases are related to the ongoing outbreak at the Tyson Meats poultry processing facility in Wilkesboro, however the majority of new cases last week were determined to be connected. Nearby Wilkes County, where the Tyson facility is located, has also seen its case totals increase dramatically, with at least 148 cases there.
The health department in Wilkes has increased testing at the Tyson facility, and expects to see even further increases in its case totals. Because cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence, Forsyth’s totals could also increase.
Both the staff member and the resident at Oak Forest are in isolation, according to the health department. According to its website, Oak Forest offers short and long-term rehabilitation care for people recovering from surgeries or in need of constant medical attention.
A message seeking comment sent to SanStone, the company that manages Oak Forest, was not immediately returned Wednesday.
There are more than 3,400 documented COVID-19 cases in congregate living facilities across the state. Until Wednesday, no facilities in Forsyth County had documented an outbreak, something Swift previously attributed to strong proactive measures taken by his department back in March.
The health department reached out to nursing homes and care facilities to provide education on social distancing, the proper use of personal protective equipment, cleaning procedures and staff screening to help each facility prepare for any possible outbreak.
Across the state, more than 12,750 people have tested positive for the virus, and 477 people have died. Locally, five people have died in Forsyth County. About 48% of all people with COVID-19 in North Carolina are 50 or older.
