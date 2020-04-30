On Thursday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 32 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which are tied to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson Foods meat processing and packing plant in Wilkesboro.
Since Monday, there have been 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and more than 50 of them are either Tyson employees or close contacts of the employees, according to Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift.
The new patients bring the number of coronavirus cases in Forsyth to 242. All of the positive cases counted in Forsyth County's total are residents of the county, according to the health department.
Of the 242 positive cases, 114 are considered active. Five have died from the virus here and 123 people have recovered.
”A majority of the cases reported this week continue to be connected to the outbreak at the Tyson plant in Wilkesboro and are either employees or close contacts to the employees," Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement.
The ages, gender and ethnicities of the Tyson employees who have tested positive have not been released. In a Thursday afternoon teleconference, Swift said the health department could not say whether any of the Tyson employees or their close contacts had been hospitalized.
The outbreak at the Tyson plant is felt across the region, with Wilkes County's health department reporting 56 cases of the virus there. Prior to Monday, the county had less than 30 known cases.
Across North Carolina, 10,509 people — out of the 128,036 tested — have tested positive for the virus, and 378 people have died, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More than 61,000 people have died nationwide from the virus.
The number of new cases and the number of people seeking medical treatment with COVID-19 symptoms has increased over the last 14 days, N.C. DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday. Thursday's new case count represents the largest single day increase in North Carolina cases to date, Cohen said.
Nevertheless, Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen say they are optimistic the state can begin the first phase of reopening the economy next week when the current statewide stay at home order expires. The number of hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests have either flattened or decreased over the past 14 days, Cohen said. Those are two of the four key indicators that the fight against the virus is progressing.
“We have flattened the curve,” Cohen said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, and infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday he thinks the amount of COVID-19 testing is adequate for reopening to begin. He said the new cases are to be considered clusters, which are easier to contain and trace than if they were the result of widespread community transmission.
“There’s not a lot of COVID out here in the background of our communities,” Ohl said. “It’s kind of trapped in those clusters.”
Ohl said that, because of the clustered outbreaks, such as at the Tyson plant or in group living centers, the sheer number of cases likely won’t go down until those outbreaks can be controlled.
Swift said he would still like to see more testing — the county reported only 171 completed tests last week — but agreed with Cooper that the state is on pace to begin a gradual reopening.
“There’s not an on-off switch where you get things back to normal all at once,” Swift said.
Much has been made of a potential second wave of coronavirus in the fall or early winter, but Ohl said communities will be better prepared to deal with future outbreaks and expects COVID-19 to eventually be treated like other seasonal illnesses.
“It’s not keeping me up at night,” Ohl said.
