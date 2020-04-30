On Thursday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 32 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which are tied to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson Foods meat processing and packing plant in Wilkesboro.
The new patients bring the number of coronavirus cases in Forsyth to 242. All of the positive cases counted in Forsyth County's total are residents of the county, according to the health department.
Of the 242 positive cases, 114 are considered active. Five have died from the virus here and 123 people have recovered
”A majority of the cases reported this week continue to be connected to the outbreak at the Tyson plant in Wilkesboro and are either employees or close contacts to the employees," Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement.
Since Monday, there have been 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County.
The ages, gender and ethnicities of the Tyson employees who have tested positive have not been released.
Across North Carolina, more than 10,500 people have tested positive for the virus, and 378 people have died, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More than 61,000 people have died nationwide from the virus.
At least 128,000 people in the state have been tested for the virus, but private labs do not have to report negative tests.
The outbreak at the Tyson plant is felt across the region, with Wilkes County's health department reporting 56 cases of the virus there. Prior to Monday, the county had less than 30 known cases.
