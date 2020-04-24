Forsyth County health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the county to 146. The total number of cases in North Carolina surpassed 8,000.
Of the state's four largest counties in terms of population, Forsyth County has the lowest total number of cases. Neighboring Guilford County, which is about 40% more populous, has 272 total cases – 86% more cases than Forsyth.
Of the 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, at least 108 patients have recovered from the virus and five have died. At least 269 people in North Carolina have died from the virus.
Health officials say there are varying reasons for Forsyth County's low COVID-19 numbers, including a deficit in testing.
As of Monday, 1,968 people had been tested in Forsyth County for the virus, about 2.4% of the total number of people tested in the state through that time period.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said there are likely more people with the virus than the case total. Ohl said Thursday he predicts the region will have adequate testing within the week.
Ohl said he doesn’t have a specific number of tests needed in mind but said the capacity to test all symptomatic people will be enough to begin the first phase of reopening Forsyth and the state.
He pointed to outbreaks in facilities that house numerous people, such as jails and nursing homes, as another reason for spikes in case totals in surrounding counties. Guilford and Davidson Counties have reported COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes. There are at least 113 reported cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.
More than 1,100 COVID-19 cases, and 101 of the state's 269 virus-related deaths, are in nursing homes, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Swift said he's unaware of similar outbreaks in Forsyth, crediting his staff with being proactive on behalf the county's elderly and vulnerable populations. More than 63,000 people in Forsyth County are considered to be at high risk for the virus because of their age, according to data from the county.
However, Swift and Ohl both said the low local case total is evidence that stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures are working as intended. Ohl said Thursday that once testing capacity is sufficient and when public health agencies are able to do more close contact tracing, he believes the region can begin reopening and relaxing the stringent stay-at-home measures.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 8, saying the state is not yet ready to begin reopening. Cooper presented a three phase plan for reopening the state, and Ohl said he's talked with city and county officials about a similar plan locally.
