Forsyth County ended May with, by far, the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases. The county Health Department reported 162 new cases Monday.
Three additional COVID-10 patients also have died. One person was in their 30s, another in their 50s and a third in their 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, public health officials said.
There have been 16 deaths involving Forsyth residents — 11 males and five females. Nine of the deaths were individuals age 65 and older, along with five in the 55-to-64 age group, and one each in the 45 to 54 age group and 25 to 34 age group.
The total number of cases identified in Forsyth County as of 11 a.m. Monday is 1,441.
"The cases today and over the weekend are under investigation," Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said in a statement.
Swift projected on May 22 that the county would have more cases as more testing is performed. There were at least 11 times during May where the day-to-day increase in cases exceeded 50. Before Monday, the highest daily increase in cases as 97 on May 27.
Most of the daily surges in Forsyth came after Gov. Roy Cooper approved Phase One reopening of the economy on May 8. Phase Two began May 22.
"Our drastic increase in cases shows we cannot let down our guard. COVID-19 is highly contagious," Swift said. "To be safe, we should assume that we’ll likely be exposed while out in public or even at home.
“As we continue to go through Phase Two, we must be diligent and continue to follow social distancing practices and wear cloth face masks."
Forsyth health officials said that 642 individuals with COVID-19 have recovered, or 44.5%. That means Forsyth has 783 active cases.
Typically, a person must be without symptoms for 14 days before being considered recovered, according to DHHS. Looking at the data, the number of recovered cases tends to flatline for days at a time before spiking. That’s because of the time it takes to be considered recovered.
Asymptomatic people — those who aren’t showing symptoms — can have the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 63.3% of the Forsyth coronavirus cases are within the local Latino community, despite Hispanics making up only 13% of the county’s population. Whites represented 11.8 of cases, while blacks represented 12.3% and those of Asian descent, 6.1%.
However, whites make up eight of the deaths, along with four Hispanics, two blacks, one Asian and one whose race/ethnicity was not provided.
The percentage of Forsyth cases that have resulted in death is 1.1%. The case count in Forsyth is 370.4 per 100,000 residents, which exceeds the state rate of 277.2 per 100,000 residents.
Beginning Tuesday, visitors to Forsyth County facilities are "expected to wear a face covering in an effort to protect employees and the general public."
Social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures are also in effect. The public is asked not to visit county facilities if they are sick. Visitors may be asked screening questions prior to entering facilities.
The statewide death toll rose by 12 to 898, DHHS reported Monday. There were 674 new cases reported statewide for a total of 29,263. The number hospitalized was at 650.
There have been at least 5,435 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 141 reported deaths.
Hispanics make up 38% of the coronavirus cases in North Carolina, while accounting for nearly 10% of the state’s population, according to Monday's DHHS report.
The state reports 538, or 60%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in group living facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.