Three young people were seriously injured when they were struck by a car on North Cherry Street on Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of North Cherry shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The three juveniles, whose names and ages have not been publicly released, were leaving a party in the area and were crossing the road, police said in a statement.

All three were taken to local hospitals.

The 5100 block of North Cherry Street was closed for more than 4 hours as police investigated.

The Honda that was involved in the collision was driven by Dia'Vonte Duane Chappell, 21, of Winston-Salem, police reported. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the collision contact the Winston-Salem Police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.

