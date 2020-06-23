ambulance (WEB)

Stock photo

Three firefighters were injured Tuesday when their firetruck was involved in an accident on Interstate 85 North while responding to a call.

EMS took the firefighters to a local hospital where they are in stable condition, Guilford County Emergency Services said in a news release.

The firefighters, with Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, were responding about 6:15 p.m. to a call when they were involved in a wreck, the agency said. No further details about the wreck were available.

The accident is under investigation by the Highway Patrol, emergency services said.

The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, in southwest Guilford County, protects a 52- square-mile district that includes Jamestown and a rural fire district.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments