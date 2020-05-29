The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has reported three new COVID-19 deaths, the most reported on a single day in the county since the pandemic's onset. The health department also reported 47 new cases of the virus.
The deaths are the first since March 23, and all three deceased were at least 60-years-old. One person was in their late 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to the health department. The other two were in their 60s, and the health department said it's not known if they had any underlying conditions.
"Three additional COVID-19 deaths are a reminder that we should take this seriously and continue to protect our neighbors and friends by wearing a cloth mask so we can stop the spread," Health Director Joshua Swift is quoted as saying in a news release.
The county's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 12, and the state's at 859, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The 47 new cases bring the county's case total to 1,207. According to the state health department, Forsyth County has recorded more cases of the virus than Guilford County. The state health department shows a lower total of cases for Forsyth than the local health department results, and that is because of a gap in reporting time, according to local health officials.
For the first time since May 11, the number of recovered cases outnumbers active cases in Forsyth. According to the health department, 612 people are considered recovered while 583 have active cases.
Typically, a person must be without symptoms for 14 days before being considered recovered, according to the N.C. DHHS. Looking at the data, the number of recovered cases tends to flatline for a days at a time before spiking, that's because of the time it takes to be considered recovered.
Asymptomatic people — those who aren't showing symptoms — can have the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
