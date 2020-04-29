The Eighth Annual Purple Heart Dinner has been canceled because of COVID-19, organizers said Tuesday.
The annual event, which is put on by the Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, honors Purple Heart recipients wounded in combat as well as the families of those who were killed in action in the armed forces of the U.S.
“We have to think about everybody’s health and well-being,” said Ginger Amos, the foundation’s president.
The foundation had hoped to hold the dinner on Aug. 15 at the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, but it has now rescheduled the event for next year.
Amos said the foundation’s board members talked among themselves via email in March and got the opinions of some Purple Heart recipients before coming to a final decision.
“They were in agreement that we needed to postpone it,” Amos said of the veterans. “They’ve always been so grateful for them (dinners)."
The annual dinner typically averages from 800 to 1,000 participants, including Purple Heart recipients, their families, sponsors and volunteers.
“There was a lot of praying over this and everything, but we felt like we had made the right decision,” Amos said. “We’re going to start with the plans we had for this year and be ready to go. Hopefully, by the first of the year, we can all get together and meet together as a board and work on our plans for the next year.”
For Amos, the most rewarding part of the Purple Heart Dinner has been the expressions on the faces of the Purple Heart recipients and how emotional some of them get at the event.
“Some feel that they are not worthy of this Purple Heart,” she said. “They don’t want to be honored but yet they are overwhelmed. You know all the work that is involved in planning and putting this together is very worth it, every bit of it.”
