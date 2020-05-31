We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In a weekend marked by chants, bullhorn speeches and the sound of broken glass, Matelyn Alicia stood in a hot, asphalt parking lot at the intersection of Oak Street and Northwest Boulevard on Sunday and sang: “The only thing we did was right/was the day we started to fight/keep your eyes on the prize, hold on.”

People clapped and swayed as the plaintive notes wafted skyward, past the bouquet of plastic flowers placed on a patch of grass, close to where Ella Crawley was found May 23, beaten and strangled to death.

Arnita Miles, a local activist, mourned Crawley’s death. Five days later, another black woman, Jericka McGee, 21, died from a gun shot. No one has been arrested in either case.

For Miles, it was all too much. She reached out to her friend, Miranda Jones, who at the time was thinking of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman who was shot and killed by police while sleeping in her bed in March. Taylor’s death did not get much national news coverage until last week, when she was mentioned along with Ahmaud Aubrey and George Floyd.

“We thought, ‘We have to empower black women,’” Jones said.

Their event, Black Ops: Rebellion of Black Women, drew about 200 people, and took place shortly before a group of young people marched in downtown Winston-Salem to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The Black Ops event mixed the mournfulness of a vigil with the fieriness of a rally. Though organizers wanted the focus to be on the deaths of the black women, the events of the weekend seeped into the speeches.

Speakers urged people not to make this a one-day event, and they asked the white people in attendance to be their allies.

“Go back to your community and talk in the spaces where we will never be,” said Terrance Hawkins, one of the speakers.

Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams encouraged people to vote and to get involved in local issues. She noted how the conversation on racial issues may be shifting in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“Young folks this is your time,” Adams said. “This is not a fleeting moment on Facebook or Twitter. I’m too hurt and weary to cry anymore. Show me something.”

Organizers urged people to attend the Winston-Salem City Council’s meeting on June 15 at Benton Convention Center, the first in-person council meeting since March.

Some of the issues they want to address include ending the state’s Stand Your Ground law. They are also calling for a full investigation into the deaths of Crawley and McGee.

“These investigations must be completed without bias or demonizing the victims due to their struggles, social location or socioeconomic status,” according to a statement.