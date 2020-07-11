Two Winston-Salem women are injured after being stabbed during a Friday night fight with a third woman near the intersection of S. Hawthorne Road and Martin Street, according to the police department. 

The two women, Angela Sue Richardson, 45, and Zena Renee Scott, 44, fought with a third woman just before 10 p.m., police said. It's not clear what caused the fight.

Officers arrived and found Richardson with serious, but non-life threatening stab wounds, police said. Scott had minor injuries. Both women went to an area hospital for treatment.

Police describe the alleged assailant as a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, and was last seen wearing a pink tank-top and pink undershirt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

