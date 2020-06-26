A woman is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after an early morning shooting on E. 15th Street, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say Ayanna Chappelle Marsh, 19, and Justice Malayasia Brown, 18, were in a car in the 1000 block of E. 15th Street around 12:48 a.m. when a white car got in front of them. The white car stopped in front of the women's vehicle, and the occupants started shooting at them, injuring them, according to police. 

The women drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Marsh is reported to be in critical but stable condition, and Brown's injuries are serious but non-life threatening, according to the police department.

No additional suspect information was provided Friday morning. It's not known how many shots were fired. 

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

