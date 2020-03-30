Two more employees of the State Treasurer’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, spokesman Frank Lester said Monday.
Dale Folwell, the state treasurer who is from Winston-Salem, was diagnosed with the virus March 25.
The two employees are based in the Raleigh area.
Lester told The Charlotte Observer that Folwell, 61, remains sick and under the care of doctors.
When asked if Folwell was hospitalized, Lester said he is relying on Folwell’s family to tell him what they’re comfortable with the public knowing.
Folwell said March 25 he had a cough that worsened over the past weekend and was tested March 23 on the advice of his doctor.
