North Carolina has surpassed the 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. There are 1,006 deaths as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
DHHS reports that 611, or 60.7%, of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing home or residential care facilities.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth Department of Public Health said Monday there have been two additional COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total to 25.
That includes the first death of Forsyth resident in their 20s, as well as an individual in their 60s. Both had underlying medical conditions, officials said. There have been 16 deaths in Forsyth County in the past 11 days after nine between March 15 and May 28.
County health officials said they plan to release more information Tuesday about Forsyth hospitalizations, testing and ethnic breakdowns for COVID-19 cases and deaths.
DHHS reported the state has reached its highest-ever number of individuals currently hospitalized with the virus at 739. It is the fourth time in the past six days the hospitalization count has exceeded 700.
The official DHHS statewide case count rose by 938 to 36,484. North Carolina experienced its largest day-over-day increase in COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday, with 1,370 new cases reported in that period.
For Forsyth, there were 23 new cases reported Monday, raising the overall total to 1,808. The highest Forsyth day-over-day case count was 162, reported on June 1.
There were at least 11 times during May when Forsyth's day-to-day increase in cases exceeded 50. That has happened four times so far in June. There are 980 Forsyth residents listed as recovered, which means there are 803 active cases in Forsyth.
There have been at least 6,726 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region with 169 reported deaths.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Thursday some of the local clusters involve large households, primarily in the Latino community, sharing the same space and products.
He said most of the new cases do not involve outbreaks at any individual long-term adult-care facility or production plant in the region.
As of June 1, the last time an ethic breakdown was released, about 63.3% of the Forsyth coronavirus cases were within the local Latino community, despite Latinos making up only 13% of the county’s population. Whites represented 11.8 of cases, while blacks represented 12.3% and those of Asian descent, 6.1%.
However, whites made up eight of the deaths, along with four Latino people, two black people, one Asian person and one whose race/ethnicity was not provided.
As of June 1, the percentage of Forsyth cases that have resulted in death was 1.1%. The case count in Forsyth wass 370.4 per 100,000 residents, which exceeds the state rate of 277.2 per 100,000 residents.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points, including the number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s upward trend in cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to present a challenge to Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials, who are contemplating a "Phase 2.5" reopening, which would ease more business restrictions between now and the planned Phase Three reopening on June 26.
“These are very concerning numbers,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said in a statement Saturday. Cooper and Cohen will hold their next COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today.
Part of the local and statewide increase comes from more COVID-19 testing of individuals who may not have symptoms but may have been exposed to the virus.
Local and state health officials have emphasized testing individuals from historically marginalized populations “who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.” Cohen said officials are encouraging individuals to get tested now if they fit into the following categories:
* Attending a mass gathering, including a protest;
* Working in a setting at higher risk of exposure, such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program; and
* Living or working in high-risk settings, such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
"While testing has significantly expanded in the past month, DHHS will direct resources to focus efforts on counties experiencing more rapid viral spread,” the department said in a statement.
