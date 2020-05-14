The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced Thursday 60 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths. It's the third day in a row with at least 50 new cases announced.

One of the patients who died was in their early 60s and the other in their early 70s, according to the health department. Both had underlying health conditions. The health department isn't releasing any other information about them.

Thursday's new cases bring the countywide total to 555, and 315 of the cases are considered active. Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift will brief the County Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. Thursday and take questions from the media at 4 p.m.

Across the state, case totals increased significantly from Wednesday, with more than 700 new cases and at least 20 virus-related deaths announced, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local county health departments.

