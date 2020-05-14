The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced Thursday 60 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths. It's the third day in a row with at least 50 new cases announced.
One of the patients who died was in their early 60s and the other in their early 70s, according to the health department. Both had underlying health conditions. The health department isn't releasing any other information about them.
Thursday's new cases bring the countywide total to 555, and 315 of the cases are considered active. Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift will brief the County Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. Thursday and take questions from the media at 4 p.m.
Across the state, case totals increased significantly from Wednesday, with more than 700 new cases and at least 20 virus-related deaths announced, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local county health departments.
I would guess the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases is surprising everyone. But it can be expected. 1st, there is increased testing taking place, so more positives will be found. 2nd, It is obvious that more and more citizens are out and about. There is a lot more traffic on our streets. People are weary of the restrictions and any abatement will see activity increase. And thus more contact, which will lead to a growing incidence. of COVID-19. Remember, no one is immune, save for those already recovered from the illness. And we really don't know how much they are protected. I saw a report of an individual who wanted to give her plasma, as she had recovered from COVID-19. She was told to come back again later as her blood was not showing the number of antibodies which would be of help to other victims. This disease will be with us for a long time, not months, rather years.. I heard it said we are in a war. Well in warthe loss of life can be alarming. So we need to understand that winning this war will cost us. We won't be returning to "life as usual" for some time. Of course we could get lucky and the disease just fade into obscurituy like the 1918-19 Flu did. Or maybe they will develop a vaccine. But there has not been a Corona virus vaccine that was successful to date, and we have faced 2 prior Corona virus outbreaks. SARS and MERS. It is time to get back to work, Otherwise we'll be paying $20 for a roll of toilet paper. There are precautions that can be used, like fcae masks, hand washing, etc., but COVID-19 ain't going away any time soon..
I guess my question is why are we having so many more cases in for side county than any other county locally? Is the health department not doing their jobs and making sure everyone gets vaccinated and those who are sick or in quarantine for at least two weeks? You don’t just come out of the woodwork with 555 and 19 new cases in for Forsyth county I just don’t understand that? Why is it we never talk about the patients who have been released from the hospitals and who were back home with family? Why is it we never talk about the patients who have been released from the hospitals and who were back home with family?🤔👎🤮
There is no vaccine.
