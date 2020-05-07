The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced Thursday 18 more people tested positive for COVID-19 here, bringing the total number of cases county-wide to 347.
Across North Carolina, 639 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, along with 30 new COVID-19 deaths. There are at least 13,397 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and at least 507 people have died from the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Forsyth, 172 cases in Forsyth are considered active, a decrease from Wednesday's total of 179.
County Health Director Joshua Swift is holding a teleconference with reporters Thursday afternoon, and is expected to talk about the outbreak announced Wednesday at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem.
Testing capacity across the state continues to ramp up, with nearly 7,000 people being tested Wednesday, according to N.C. DHHS.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said previously the state needed to be testing between 5,000 and 7,000 people daily before stay-home orders could begin to be eased.
Health officials in nearby Surry County announced a mass testing initiative scheduled for Monday, May 11, to help authorities there gain a better understanding of the prevalence of the virus.
Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy will have three drive-through testing sites throughout the county that day, with tests available between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Hugh Chatham will offer testing at its Elkin campus and at its express care facility in Dobson. Northern Regional Hospital will hold its testing in one of its parking lots at the Mount Airy facility.
Tests are available for people without symptoms. Patients should bring a current insurance card, photo ID and a phone number they can be reached at. Some free tests will be available for qualifying residents, according to the health department. For more information, call 336-401-8400.
