The Forsyth County Public Health Department announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 80.
Statewide, there are more than 2,100 reported cases of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health department case totals.
Of the 80 cases in Forsyth County, 31 patients have recovered. County Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement he is expecting the number of cases and virus-related deaths to significantly increase in the next two to three weeks.
At least 20 people have died in North Carolina from the virus, and more than 6,000 have died across the United States.
Case totals across the Triad are rising, with more than 250. Guilford County, with 88 cases, has the most cases of any Triad county. Four people have died from the virus there, according to the health department.
Davidson County's numbers also continue to rise, with the county health department reporting 51 cases there. At least six people in the Triad have died from the virus.
There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 87 of the state's 100 counties.
The number of people hospitalized from the virus is increasing, with at least 259 people in the state in hospitals because of the virus.
The state reports 11 known outbreaks in "congregate living facilities" across North Carolina. Congregate facilities are places like nursing homes, residential care facilities, jails and prisons.
The state health department has received more surgical masks than it requested from the federal government but is still waiting for other personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators, hospital gowns, gloves and face shields. The state requested 500,000 of each item.
